Securian Asset Management Inc Has $715,000 Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) by 3.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 451 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Jabil were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of JBL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,939 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 1st quarter worth about $4,409,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 102,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,323,000 after buying an additional 15,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Jabil by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.25, for a total transaction of $1,481,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 204,588 shares in the company, valued at $12,121,839. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $579,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,581 shares of company stock worth $6,358,940 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. raised their target price on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Jabil from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

Shares of JBL opened at $62.95 on Friday. Jabil Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.41 and a 12 month high of $63.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.56 and its 200-day moving average is $55.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 17th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.26. Jabil had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 29.25%. The company had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jabil declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.43%.

Jabil Profile

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

