Securian Asset Management Inc Reduces Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Securian Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,994 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 169 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Amedisys by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,424 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amedisys by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 247 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. 87.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AMED opened at $169.02 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $211.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $244.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.51. Amedisys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.01 and a 52-week high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $564.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $565.48 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 28.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amedisys, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amedisys declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to buyback $100.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, COO Christopher Gerard sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.24, for a total value of $326,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 39,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,189,927.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce D. Perkins sold 11,511 shares of Amedisys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $2,106,513.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMED. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Amedisys from $310.00 to $237.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Amedisys in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $325.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.83.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

