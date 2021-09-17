Sei Investments Co. Acquires 340 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned about 0.05% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SAFM. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 56,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,768,000 after buying an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 5,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after buying an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 313.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 2,205 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Sanderson Farms by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,119,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Sanderson Farms in the 1st quarter valued at $332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

SAFM opened at $190.41 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $188.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $174.65. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.73 and a 1 year high of $197.25. The company has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 0.69.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sanderson Farms’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

A number of research analysts have commented on SAFM shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Barclays raised their price target on Sanderson Farms from $175.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

