Sei Investments Co. Has $2.46 Million Stock Holdings in AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON)

Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,378 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in AAON were worth $2,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in AAON by 2,441.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,033 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in AAON during the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. 69.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AAON news, CEO Gary D. Fields sold 2,810 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $195,435.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul K. Lackey, Jr. sold 688 shares of AAON stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.39, for a total value of $44,988.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 69,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,534,077.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,999 shares of company stock worth $275,263 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 21.61% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AAON. DA Davidson raised AAON from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AAON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

AAON stock opened at $65.02 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.11 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $65.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.70. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.85 and a fifty-two week high of $81.25.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $143.88 million for the quarter. AAON had a return on equity of 21.02% and a net margin of 14.94%. Equities research analysts expect that AAON, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AAON, Inc engages in the engineering, manufacturing, marketing and sale of air conditioning and heating equipment. It operates through the following segments: Units, Parts-External, Parts-Internal, and Other. Its products include air handling units, self contained units, packaged rooftop units, geothermal heat units, controls, and coils.

