Sei Investments Co. Sells 146 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $90,606,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.5% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 18,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 187.4% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 95,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,375,000 after buying an additional 62,060 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $223.99 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $222.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $220.78. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $146.88 and a 12 month high of $229.96.

