Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 459 Shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,560 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in eBay were worth $1,514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBAY. Lyrical Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 1st quarter worth $334,296,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of eBay in the second quarter valued at about $358,783,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 25.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 22,869,948 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,400,707,000 after buying an additional 4,699,614 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 114.9% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,380,934 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $307,585,000 after buying an additional 2,342,538 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of eBay by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,710,053 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $2,860,524,000 after buying an additional 2,323,266 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

EBAY stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,465,842. The company has a market capitalization of $48.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $71.85 and its 200-day moving average is $65.35. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. eBay Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.36 and a 1 year high of $77.83.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. Analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s payout ratio is 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EBAY shares. Mizuho increased their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays raised their target price on eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Benchmark raised their target price on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.59.

In related news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total transaction of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.96, for a total transaction of $155,168.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 78,604 shares of company stock worth $5,788,022. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

