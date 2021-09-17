Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.72 Million Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 23.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,475 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Lockheed Martin comprises 1.5% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $4,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 90.9% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at $42,000. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LMT traded down $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $340.82. 30,454 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,465. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $319.81 and a 12 month high of $399.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $363.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $371.38. The company has a market capitalization of $94.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.98.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.53 by ($0.01). Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 123.35% and a net margin of 10.69%. The company had revenue of $17.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 23.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $10.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

LMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $370.20 price target (down previously from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Lockheed Martin from $384.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $400.87.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

