Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 104.4% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 240.0% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TXN traded down $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $195.36. 76,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,237,927. The business’s 50 day moving average is $189.53 and its 200-day moving average is $186.56. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $134.12 and a 12-month high of $197.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $180.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 5.08.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 69.28% and a net margin of 40.12%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

In other news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total value of $172,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total value of $1,421,865.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TXN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Summit Redstone lowered Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

