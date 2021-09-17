Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 222 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 222 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.8% of Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $12,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $190,581,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,068,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 273.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 448,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,575,000 after acquiring an additional 328,247 shares during the period. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 29,857.9% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 316,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 315,897 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 145.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 411,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,982,000 after acquiring an additional 243,758 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $2.50 on Friday, reaching $303.71. The company had a trading volume of 32,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 841,456. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $299.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.52. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $214.85 and a 52-week high of $309.59.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

