Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCI. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Service Co. International in the 2nd quarter worth $90,862,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,820,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,241 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 309.9% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,132,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,792,000 after purchasing an additional 855,917 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,798,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,406,000 after purchasing an additional 536,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Service Co. International by 180.2% during the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 730,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,950,000 after purchasing an additional 469,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SCI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Service Co. International from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James raised their target price on Service Co. International from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In related news, CFO Eric D. Tanzberger sold 110,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total transaction of $7,030,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,060 shares in the company, valued at $10,293,344.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 108,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $6,808,965.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,169,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,501,560.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 453,103 shares of company stock valued at $28,843,010 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCI opened at $62.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.66. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $39.10 and a 1 year high of $65.74.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $987.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $837.10 million. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 39.84% and a net margin of 18.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the following segments: Funeral and Cemetery. The Funeral segment offers professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, cremations, memorialization and catering.

