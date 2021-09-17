ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) PT Raised to $784.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price target raised by equities researchers at Barclays from $667.00 to $784.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.45% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

NOW has been the subject of several other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $591.00 to $641.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on ServiceNow from $680.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ServiceNow from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut ServiceNow from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $614.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $646.20.

NYSE:NOW opened at $656.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market cap of $130.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 781.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.92. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $442.00 and a 52 week high of $681.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $604.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $539.96.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $1.26. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 9.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,553 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.89, for a total value of $2,676,663.17. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $891,241.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.00, for a total value of $40,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,480,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,283 shares of company stock worth $17,400,568 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOW. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 6.4% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 67,800 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,944,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 6.4% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,846 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 14.2% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 461,526 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $230,814,000 after purchasing an additional 57,417 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the first quarter worth approximately $1,701,000. 85.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

