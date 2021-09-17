Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.31.

Get Shanghai Pharmaceuticals alerts:

About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co, Ltd., an investment holding company, researches, develops, manufactures, distributes, and retails pharmaceutical and healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Production, Distribution, Retail, and Others segments. The company offers chemicals and biochemicals, Chinese medicines, healthcare products, and medical devices in various therapeutic areas, including digestion and immune system, cardiovascular, anti-infection, nervous system and mental disorder, and oncology.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shanghai Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.