Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) Short Interest Update

Shanghai Pharmaceuticals Holding Co., Ltd (OTCMKTS:SHPMF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 177,100 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 392,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Shares of Shanghai Pharmaceuticals stock remained flat at $$1.97 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03. Shanghai Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.31.
About Shanghai Pharmaceuticals
