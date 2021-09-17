Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) Short Interest Down 76.6% in August

Sharp Co. (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 76.6% from the August 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sharp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SHCAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.24. The stock had a trading volume of 12,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,194. The company has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.03. Sharp has a 52 week low of $2.70 and a 52 week high of $5.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Sharp (OTCMKTS:SHCAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Sharp had a return on equity of 17.78% and a net margin of 2.60%. As a group, analysts expect that Sharp will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sharp Company Profile

Sharp Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of electronic components and consumer electronic products. It operates through the following segments: Smart Homes, Smart Business Solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) Electronics Devices and Advance Display Systems. The Smart Homes segment includes mobile phones, tablets, electronic dictionaries, calculators, facsimiles, telephones, and network control unit.

