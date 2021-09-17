Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

Featured Story: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.