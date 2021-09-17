Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) will announce ($0.11) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Shenandoah Telecommunications’ earnings. Shenandoah Telecommunications posted earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 466.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will report full year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.38 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Shenandoah Telecommunications.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. The company had revenue of $60.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Shenandoah Telecommunications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHEN. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $115,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the second quarter valued at about $153,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. 54.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $29.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.34. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 52 week low of $28.70 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.52.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 680.00%.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

