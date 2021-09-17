Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Shares Purchased by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) by 17.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,237 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 927 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHEN. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,346,000 after acquiring an additional 113,516 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 121.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 119,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,300,000 after acquiring an additional 65,409 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $494,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new position in Shenandoah Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $679,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 91,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 19,444 shares in the last quarter. 54.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHEN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Raymond James raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, TheStreet cut Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SHEN opened at $29.55 on Friday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a one year low of $28.70 and a one year high of $61.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.52.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.63). The business had revenue of $60.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.16 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.29% and a net margin of 80.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $18.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 3rd. Shenandoah Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio is 680.00%.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the following segments: Wireless, Broadband and Tower.

