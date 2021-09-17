Short Interest in AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) Declines By 78.5%

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a drop of 78.5% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 33,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

SKFRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AB SKF (publ) from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of AB SKF (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AB SKF (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.08.

Get AB SKF (publ) alerts:

Shares of SKFRY stock opened at $24.10 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.87. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. AB SKF has a twelve month low of $19.19 and a twelve month high of $30.50.

AB SKF (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKFRY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter. AB SKF (publ) had a return on equity of 20.79% and a net margin of 8.38%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AB SKF will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AB SKF (publ) Company Profile

SKF AB engages in the manufacture of machine and rotating equipment. It operates through the Industrial and Automotive segments. The Industrial segment comprises of Industrial Sales Americas, Industrial Sales Europe and Middle East and Africa, Industrial Sales Asia, Industrial Units, Bearing Operations, and Aerospace.

Featured Article: What is the QQQ ETF?

Receive News & Ratings for AB SKF (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AB SKF (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.