Short Interest in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) Drops By 44.5%

Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 212,800 shares, a drop of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 383,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 82,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

ABST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Absolute Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Absolute Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Absolute Software from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Absolute Software in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from C$20.00 to C$18.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.75.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Absolute Software by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 19,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Absolute Software by 38.0% in the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 53.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Absolute Software by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 63.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ABST opened at $11.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $575.68 million, a PE ratio of 145.02 and a beta of 0.86. Absolute Software has a twelve month low of $9.36 and a twelve month high of $21.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.75.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, analysts expect that Absolute Software will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.0626 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.81%.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

