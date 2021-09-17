Short Interest in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) Increases By 140.3%

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:AFB) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, an increase of 140.3% from the August 15th total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

In other news, Director Marshall C. Turner purchased 2,000 shares of AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.98 per share, with a total value of $29,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AFB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 11.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 203,954 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after buying an additional 21,368 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 3.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 277,055 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,945,000 after buying an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 5.7% during the first quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund by 6.0% during the first quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 17,056 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 965 shares in the last quarter.

AFB stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.18. 56,145 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,548. AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $13.38 and a 1-year high of $15.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.76.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.0533 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd.

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. Its investment objective is to provide a high current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The firm focuses on municipal bonds, and municipal securities. The company was founded on January 28, 2002 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

