Short Interest in Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) Decreases By 52.3%

Ampol Limited (OTCMKTS:CTXAF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a decline of 52.3% from the August 15th total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ampol from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

Get Ampol alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS CTXAF remained flat at $$20.13 during trading on Friday. Ampol has a fifty-two week low of $17.50 and a fifty-two week high of $22.29. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.51 and a 200 day moving average of $19.30.

Ampol Limited engages in purchasing, refining, and distributing petroleum products in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, and the United States. The company operates through Convenience Retail, and Fuels and Infrastructure segments. The Convenience Retail segment sells fuels through Ampol's network of stores.

Read More: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Ampol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ampol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.