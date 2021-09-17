Short Interest in Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) Drops By 70.8%

Aries I Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:RAMMU) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decrease of 70.8% from the August 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 56,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

RAMMU traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $10.18. 322 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,624. Aries I Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.90 and a twelve month high of $11.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aries I Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $11,558,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,549,000. Finally, Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aries I Acquisition during the second quarter valued at approximately $10,068,000.

Aries I Acquisition Corporation intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search on opportunities in various specialized fields within the technology sector across North America, Europe, and Asia.

