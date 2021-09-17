Short Interest in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) Grows By 150.7%

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 17,300 shares, an increase of 150.7% from the August 15th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cohanzick Management LLC bought a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Bright Lights Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Bright Lights Acquisition stock remained flat at $$9.74 on Friday. 38 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 52,571. Bright Lights Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.56 and a 52-week high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.70.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

