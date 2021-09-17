Short Interest in Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) Drops By 56.1%

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCP) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 944,500 shares, a decrease of 56.1% from the August 15th total of 2,150,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

COCP stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.06. The company had a trading volume of 3,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,218,234. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.11 and a 200 day moving average of $1.24. Cocrystal Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.83 million, a PE ratio of -7.71 and a beta of 1.22.

Get Cocrystal Pharma alerts:

Cocrystal Pharma (NASDAQ:COCP) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). Cocrystal Pharma had a negative net margin of 479.05% and a negative return on equity of 17.91%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cocrystal Pharma will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cocrystal Pharma news, Director Richard C. Pfenniger, Jr. acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.03 per share, for a total transaction of $41,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Cocrystal Pharma during the first quarter worth about $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Cocrystal Pharma by 124.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 77,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cocrystal Pharma by 152.8% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 91,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COCP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cocrystal Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Cocrystal Pharma in a report on Monday, August 23rd.

About Cocrystal Pharma

Cocrystal Pharma, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of novel antiviral therapeutics. It focuses on the preclinical and early clinical stage antiviral compounds for unmet medical needs including influenza, Hepatitis C virus, and norovirus infections. The company was founded on January 2, 2014 and is headquartered in Bothell, WA.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Cocrystal Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cocrystal Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.