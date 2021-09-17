Short Interest in Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) Decreases By 54.9%

Cuentas Inc. (NASDAQ:CUEN) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, a decline of 54.9% from the August 15th total of 166,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ CUEN traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.92. 1,866 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,037,776. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.27. Cuentas has a 12 month low of $2.04 and a 12 month high of $9.25.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUEN. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas during the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Cuentas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cuentas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cuentas during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $151,000. 1.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cuentas, Inc is a financial technology company, which focuses on the business of using proprietary technology to provide e-banking and e-commerce services delivering mobile banking, online banking, prepaid debit and digital content services to the unbanked, underbanked and underserved communities. It operates through the Telecommunications and General Purpose Reloadable Cards segments.

