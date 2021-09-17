Short Interest in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Drops By 51.8%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
DPRO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 2,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,964. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.
About Draganfly
