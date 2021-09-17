Short Interest in Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) Drops By 51.8%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 93,900 shares, a decline of 51.8% from the August 15th total of 195,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 360,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

DPRO stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.52. 2,047 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,964. Draganfly has a fifty-two week low of $1.49 and a fifty-two week high of $16.70.

About Draganfly

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

