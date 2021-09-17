Short Interest in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) Rises By 250.8%

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund (NYSE:FAM) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, an increase of 250.8% from the August 15th total of 6,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. MONECO Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $124,000.

Shares of NYSE:FAM traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.27. The stock had a trading volume of 22,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,505. First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $10.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.35%.

First Trust/Aberdeen Global Opportunity Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Management Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in investment grade and below-investment grade government and corporate debt securities.

