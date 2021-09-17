Short Interest in Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) Expands By 400.0%

Green Planet Bioengineering Co (OTCMKTS:GPLB) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

GPLB opened at $0.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11. Green Planet Bioengineering has a 1 year low of $0.04 and a 1 year high of $0.25.

About Green Planet Bioengineering

Green Planet Bioengineering Co, Ltd. operates as a shell company, which engages in the acquisition and merging in an existing business operation. The company was founded on October 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Aventura, FL.

