Short Interest in Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) Drops By 42.3%

Huhtamäki Oyj (OTCMKTS:HOYFF) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 95,600 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the August 15th total of 165,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of Huhtamäki Oyj stock opened at $45.85 on Friday. Huhtamäki Oyj has a 1 year low of $45.85 and a 1 year high of $45.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.85.

Huhtamäki Oyj Company Profile

HuhtamÃ¤ki Oyj manufactures and sells packaging products in the United States, Germany, India, the United Kingdom, Australia, Thailand, China, South Africa, Russia, the United Arab Emirates, Poland, and internationally. It operates in foodservice packaging, flexible packaging, and fiber packaging business areas.

