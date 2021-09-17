Short Interest in IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) Drops By 44.4%

IFAN Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFAN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decline of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 13,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,713,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of IFAN Financial stock traded up $0.00 on Friday, hitting $0.02. 28,761,126 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,729,397. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.01. IFAN Financial has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.04.

Get IFAN Financial alerts:

IFAN Financial Company Profile

IFAN Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and distributes software to enable mobile payments. Its products include the ability to use a debit card and corresponding PIN number while purchasing online on a mobile phone, tablet, or computer, as well as peer-to-peer cash transfers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for IFAN Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IFAN Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.