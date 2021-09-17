Short Interest in JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) Decreases By 57.3%

JCDecaux SA (OTCMKTS:JCDXF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a decline of 57.3% from the August 15th total of 121,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 520.0 days.

JCDecaux stock remained flat at $$26.92 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. JCDecaux has a one year low of $15.30 and a one year high of $31.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of JCDecaux in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

JCDecaux SA engages in the provision of outdoor advertising services. It operates through three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls, as well as the renting of street furniture, sale and rental of equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and other various services.

