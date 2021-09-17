Short Interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Drops By 50.0%

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) saw a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of MARPS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.15. 25,309 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,371. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.31 and its 200 day moving average is $4.52. Marine Petroleum Trust has a 1 year low of $1.61 and a 1 year high of $8.98.

Get Marine Petroleum Trust alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.064 per share. This is a boost from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) by 143.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,561 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,460 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 1.23% of Marine Petroleum Trust worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Marine Petroleum Trust Company Profile

Marine Petroleum Trust operates as a royalty trust, which engages in the administration and liquidation of rights to payments from certain oil and natural gas leases in the Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded on June 1, 1956 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marine Petroleum Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.