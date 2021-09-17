Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Rises By 460.7%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 460.7% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
OTCMKTS NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.90.
About NWS
