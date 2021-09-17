Short Interest in NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Rises By 460.7%

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 321,300 shares, an increase of 460.7% from the August 15th total of 57,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS NWSZF opened at $0.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.91. NWS has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $0.90.

About NWS

NWS Holdings Limited engages in infrastructure and services businesses in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company operates through Roads, Aviation, Construction, Insurance, Environment, Logistics, Facilities Management, Transport, and Strategic Investments segments. It operates roads and related projects; and power plants.

