Short Interest in Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) Drops By 80.9%

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPIH) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 80.9% from the August 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ:PPIH opened at $7.75 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $6.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.12 million, a P/E ratio of -22.14 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Perma-Pipe International has a twelve month low of $5.13 and a twelve month high of $8.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PPIH. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Perma-Pipe International by 729.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Perma-Pipe International in the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 7,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Perma-Pipe International by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 256,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,561,000 after buying an additional 18,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.85% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Perma-Pipe International from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th.

Perma-Pipe International Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells specialty piping and leak detection systems. Its products include industrial and secondary containment piping systems for transporting chemicals, hazardous fluids and petroleum products; insulated and jacketed district heating and cooling piping systems for efficient energy distribution to multiple locations from central energy plants; and the coating and/or insulation of oil and gas gathering flow and long lines for oil or mineral transportation.

