Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 185.7%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
PTALF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30.
About PetroTal
Further Reading: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing
Receive News & Ratings for PetroTal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PetroTal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.