Short Interest in PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) Rises By 185.7%

PetroTal Corp. (OTCMKTS:PTALF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, a growth of 185.7% from the August 15th total of 9,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

PTALF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 417,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,497. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.23. PetroTal has a 52-week low of $0.10 and a 52-week high of $0.30.

About PetroTal

PetroTal Corp. engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in Peru, South America. Its primary property is the Bretana oil field, which is located in the Maranon Basin of Northern Peru. The company was founded on December 18, 2017 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

