Short Interest in Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Declines By 50.0%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.
Shares of Pick n Pay Stores stock remained flat at $$19.30 on Friday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.
Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile
