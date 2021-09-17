Short Interest in Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) Declines By 50.0%

Pick n Pay Stores Limited (OTCMKTS:PKPYY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of Pick n Pay Stores stock remained flat at $$19.30 on Friday. Pick n Pay Stores has a 52 week low of $19.05 and a 52 week high of $19.30. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.14 and its 200 day moving average is $18.26.

Pick n Pay Stores Company Profile

Pick n Pay Stores Ltd. operates as an investment holding company, which engages in the trading of retail food, clothing, general merchandise, pharmaceuticals, and liquor. It operates through the South Africa and Rest of Africa segments. The South Africa segment offers formats under the Pick n Pay and Boxer brands.

