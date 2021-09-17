Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 50.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.

Shares of RTNTF traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

Rio Tinto Ltd. produces iron ore for steel, aluminium for cars and smart phones, copper for wind turbines, diamonds that set the standard for “responsible“, titanium for household products and borates for crops that feed the world. It operates through the following segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper & Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations.

