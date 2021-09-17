Short Interest in Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) Decreases By 50.8%

Rio Tinto Group (OTCMKTS:RTNTF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,600 shares, a decline of 50.8% from the August 15th total of 76,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.0 days.
Shares of RTNTF traded down $5.63 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $72.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 409. Rio Tinto Group has a one year low of $63.85 and a one year high of $108.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.07.
Rio Tinto Group Company Profile
