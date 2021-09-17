Short Interest in RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) Grows By 281.3%

RMG Acquisition Corp. III (NASDAQ:RMGC) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,300 shares, a growth of 281.3% from the August 15th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 46,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NASDAQ RMGC traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $9.72. 7,328 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,380. RMG Acquisition Corp. III has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $10.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Q Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the first quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the 2nd quarter valued at $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RMG Acquisition Corp. III in the second quarter worth $128,000. Financial Advisory Group acquired a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter worth $146,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in RMG Acquisition Corp. III during the second quarter valued at about $159,000.

RMG Acquisition Corp. III focuses on effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

