Short Interest in RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) Expands By 223.1%

RXR Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RXRA) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,200 shares, a growth of 223.1% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RXRA. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,399,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,942,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Finally, Atalaya Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of RXR Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRA traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.78. The stock had a trading volume of 2,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,098. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.75. RXR Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

RXR Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

