Short Interest in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) Increases By 270.7%

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VIGI) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 476,300 shares, a growth of 270.7% from the August 15th total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 149,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

VIGI stock opened at $91.58 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.67 and a 200-day moving average of $87.02. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $69.75 and a fifty-two week high of $93.36.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 34.0% during the second quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 70,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 18,014 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.1% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 8,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $778,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 123.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,320,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.7% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter.

