Short Interest in Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Drops By 44.5%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 428,000 shares, a decline of 44.5% from the August 15th total of 771,800 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 725,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Vtex in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Itau BBA Securities assumed coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.60 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vtex in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.27.

Get Vtex alerts:

Shares of NYSE VTEX traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.91. 3,828 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,914. Vtex has a 12-month low of $21.25 and a 12-month high of $33.36.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

Read More: Trading signals using Bollinger bands

Receive News & Ratings for Vtex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vtex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.