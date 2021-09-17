Short Interest in Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Expands By 185.5%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,191,400 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the August 15th total of 1,117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.

Shares of XIACF opened at $2.92 on Friday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.

Get Xiaomi alerts:

About Xiaomi

Xiaomi Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of smartphone, hardware and software products. Its business covers power bank, audio, camera and lifestyle. Xiaomi doing business through three business segments-Hardware, E-commerce & New Retail and Internet services. Its products include power bank pro, headphones, in-ear headphones pro, bluetooth headset basic with dock, bluetooth speaker, sphere camera, home security camera, action camera, robot builder, electric scooter, bedside lamp, and body composition scale.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.