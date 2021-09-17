Short Interest in Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) Expands By 185.5%

Xiaomi Co. (OTCMKTS:XIACF) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,191,400 shares, an increase of 185.5% from the August 15th total of 1,117,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 319,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.0 days.
Shares of XIACF opened at $2.92 on Friday. Xiaomi has a one year low of $2.45 and a one year high of $4.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.33.
About Xiaomi
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for Xiaomi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xiaomi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.