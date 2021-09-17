SHPING Price Reaches $0.0016 (SHPING)

SHPING (CURRENCY:SHPING) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last week, SHPING has traded up 65.8% against the dollar. SHPING has a total market cap of $2.68 million and approximately $207,553.00 worth of SHPING was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHPING coin can currently be purchased for $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002099 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.99 or 0.00058732 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.48 or 0.00133210 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002100 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013360 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00046179 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000394 BTC.

About SHPING

SHPING (SHPING) is a coin. SHPING’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,684,775,208 coins. SHPING’s official website is www.shping.com . SHPING’s official Twitter account is @shpingapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for SHPING is /r/ShpingCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Shping platform is an innovative self-service shopper marketing system based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform will allow shoppers to scan products bar codes and access to the product information, check for authenticity, product recall status, and product reviews contributed by other Shping users. Furthermore, the Shping platform enables brands and retailers to channel their marketing budgets into rewarding the consumer directly for their attention and engagement. “

Buying and Selling SHPING

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHPING directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHPING should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SHPING using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

