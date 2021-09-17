Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) Short Interest Update

Siegfried Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SGFEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 86.5% from the August 15th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of SGFEF remained flat at $$912.00 during trading hours on Friday. Siegfried has a fifty-two week low of $912.00 and a fifty-two week high of $912.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $912.00.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Siegfried in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $980.00 target price for the company.

Siegfried Holding AG engages in the life sciences business worldwide. The company develops and produces active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and intermediates, as well as finished dosage forms, including solid oral dosage forms, and sterile and aseptic filling liquid dosage forms. It offers contract development and manufacturing services, including process and chemical development, analytical development, pilot manufacturing and scale up, and commercial manufacturing.

