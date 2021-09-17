Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to Overweight at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $100.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $80.00.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. TheStreet raised Signet Jewelers from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, boosted their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $68.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.40.

Shares of SIG opened at $81.80 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.14. Signet Jewelers has a one year low of $16.56 and a one year high of $88.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.62.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $1.88. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 50.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.13) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 101.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 34.12%.

In other Signet Jewelers news, insider Mary Elizabeth Finn sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.56, for a total transaction of $241,792.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,540,137.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.26, for a total value of $2,031,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SIG. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the first quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 228.0% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Signet Jewelers in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 26,850.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.10% of the company’s stock.

Signet Jewelers Company Profile

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

