Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMIC) was down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.65 and last traded at $13.72. Approximately 3,156 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 178,308 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.56.

OMIC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Singular Genomics Systems in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Singular Genomics Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 46.48 and a current ratio of 46.48. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.21.

Singular Genomics Systems (NASDAQ:OMIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.22). Equities analysts expect that Singular Genomics Systems, Inc. will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMIC. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Singular Genomics Systems during the second quarter valued at about $13,722,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,068,000. Blackstone Inc purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $1,099,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Singular Genomics Systems in the second quarter valued at about $84,717,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.87% of the company’s stock.

Singular Genomics Systems Company Profile (NASDAQ:OMIC)

Singular Genomics Systems, Inc, a life science technology company, develops next generation sequencing and multiomics technology to build products for researchers and clinicians to advance science and medicine. It manufactures G4 Instrument, a benchtop next generation sequencer to produce genetic sequencing results, as well as associated menu of consumable kits; and offers PX Integrated Solution that combines single cell analysis, spatial analysis, genomics and proteomics in one integrated instrument providing a versatile multiomics solution.

Featured Article: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Singular Genomics Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Singular Genomics Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.