Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading 9.8% Higher

Posted by on Sep 17th, 2021

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares traded up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. 229,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 502,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Company Profile (NASDAQ:SYTA)

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

