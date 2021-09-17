Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) Trading 9.8% Higher

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA) shares traded up 9.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.81. 229,043 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average session volume of 502,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.38.

Siyata Mobile (NASDAQ:SYTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.03 million for the quarter.

Siyata Mobile Inc develops and provides cellular communications solutions for enterprise customers. It offers vehicle mounted cellular based communications platforms over advanced 4G mobile networks. The company also provides 4G/LTE devices, such as Uniden UV350 and Uniden CP250, a vehicle communication device that delivers cellular voice calls, push-to-talk over cellular, data applications, navigation, built in camera, DVR, and others; and Uniden UR7, a 4G/LTE rugged smartphone for industrial users.

