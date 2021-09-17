Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Decreases Holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 4.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 32.9% during the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,508,314 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $807,828,000 after purchasing an additional 621,184 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,214,474 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $391,133,000 after purchasing an additional 18,646 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,081,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $348,157,000 after buying an additional 21,105 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,080,855 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $347,587,000 after buying an additional 105,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 14.8% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 746,260 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $240,340,000 after buying an additional 96,105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total transaction of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,070,030.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.01, for a total transaction of $4,428,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,184 shares of company stock valued at $20,813,424 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW opened at $484.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $219.34 and a 52 week high of $495.92. The business’s 50 day moving average is $415.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $373.48. The firm has a market cap of $47.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -93.61 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.16. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.72% and a negative return on equity of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on PANW shares. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $535.00 to $615.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $515.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Summit Insights reissued a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 price target (up previously from $425.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.13.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific and Japan. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

