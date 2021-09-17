Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Has $7.39 Million Stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 32.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,997 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $7,391,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TER. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $335,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,358,000 after buying an additional 49,185 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 59,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,268,000 after buying an additional 7,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Teradyne during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Todd Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 142,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,292,000 after buying an additional 14,757 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on TER shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.56.

Shares of TER stock opened at $123.14 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.20 and a 1 year high of $147.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.16. Teradyne had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 41.35%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 8.66%.

In other news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne Profile

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

