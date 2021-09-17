Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Makes New $6.27 Million Investment in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Hibbett Sports, Inc. (NASDAQ:HIBB) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 70,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,274,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ owned 0.44% of Hibbett Sports as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Hibbett Sports in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bogart Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the second quarter worth $36,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hibbett Sports during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Hibbett Sports by 689.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hibbett Sports stock opened at $80.47 on Friday. Hibbett Sports, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.61 and a 1-year high of $100.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.51, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.83.

Hibbett Sports (NASDAQ:HIBB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 26th. The company reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $1.62. The business had revenue of $419.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.52 million. Hibbett Sports had a return on equity of 45.01% and a net margin of 11.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.95 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hibbett Sports, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Hibbett Sports’s payout ratio is currently 16.34%.

In related news, Director Alton E. Yother sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.36, for a total transaction of $486,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,429,700.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Ronald P. Blahnik acquired 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $89.74 per share, with a total value of $197,428.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

HIBB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group started coverage on shares of Hibbett Sports in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hibbett Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Hibbett Sports from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Hibbett Sports from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price target on Hibbett Sports from $97.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hibbett Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.00.

Hibbett Sports Company Profile

Hibbett, Inc engages in the provision of sporting goods business. Its stores are operating under the Hibbett Sporting Goods and City Gear banners and an omni-channel platform. The firm features a core selection of brand name merchandise emphasizing athletic footwear, athletic and fashion apparel, team sports equipment and related accessories.

