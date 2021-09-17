Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Purchases 2,818 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $8,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Connors Investor Services Inc. bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $12,802,000. Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 25,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,998,000 after buying an additional 6,767 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 25,466 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after buying an additional 3,929 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter valued at about $315,000. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 23,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $70.64 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $74.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.49 and a 52-week high of $87.27. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.50.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total transaction of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DD shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.71.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

