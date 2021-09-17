Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ Reduces Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ decreased its holdings in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,433 shares during the quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in FOX were worth $8,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 16,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 13.9% in the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 1.3% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 35,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FOX by 6.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ FOX opened at $34.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. Fox Co. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 1.34.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. FOX had a net margin of 16.66% and a return on equity of 15.60%.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23.

FOX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of FOX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of FOX to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.50.

In related news, COO John Nallen sold 22,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $841,355.31. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 222,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,881.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.13, for a total transaction of $3,713,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 141,646 shares of company stock worth $5,246,658 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 17.47% of the company’s stock.

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

